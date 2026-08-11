The pods are heading north: Netflix announces ‘Love Is Blind’ is coming to Canada

Netflix has announced that "Love Is Blind" is coming to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Netflix (Mandatory Credit) Netflix

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2026 9:00 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2026 9:30 am.

Canadians are finally getting their shot at finding their future spouse through a wall.

Netflix announced Tuesday that “Love Is Blind” is coming to Canada.

The hit reality series puts single men and women in isolated pods where they “date” and apparently fall in love without ever seeing each other. The catch is they must get engaged before meeting face-to-face.

The original U.S. version of “Love Is Blind” premiered in 2020 and became a pandemic-era breakout, eventually spawning adaptations around the world, including in Japan, Brazil, Sweden, the U.K., Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

Casting is now open for the Canadian iteration of the show, which is being produced by Insight Productions, the company behind “Big Brother Canada” and “Canada Shore.”

Insight co-chief content officer Erin Brock said in a statement that she’s “beyond excited” to work with a Canadian cast “who are genuinely open to finding their soulmates, and to share their unique stories and authentic experiences.”

“I’m one of the gazillion Day-1-diehards who knows how brilliant this format is,” she added.

The U.S. version of “Love Is Blind” is 10 seasons deep and hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey. There is no word yet on who will host the Canadian edition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Level 1 search ongoing for missing 63‑year‑old last seen in North York

Toronto police say a search is ongoing for a 63-year-old woman named Ann, who was last seen over the weekend in the city's east end. Duty Inspector Jonathan Rose briefed reporters at 9 a.m. at the command...

updated

24m ago

Two teens stabbed at Brampton apartment complex

Two teenage boys were rushed to hospital Monday night after a stabbing in Brampton. Emergency crews received the call around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of Kennedy Road South and...

1h ago

Shooting outside townhouse complex on Danzig Street believed to be targeted: police

Toronto police are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the complex near...

59m ago

Candidates in Ontario Liberal leadership debate value of having a seat

The first debate in the Ontario Liberals' leadership race began Monday night with a clear divide, between the haves and have nots. Through the 90-minute debate, the five candidates pitched ideas...

9h ago

Top Stories

Level 1 search ongoing for missing 63‑year‑old last seen in North York

Toronto police say a search is ongoing for a 63-year-old woman named Ann, who was last seen over the weekend in the city's east end. Duty Inspector Jonathan Rose briefed reporters at 9 a.m. at the command...

updated

24m ago

Two teens stabbed at Brampton apartment complex

Two teenage boys were rushed to hospital Monday night after a stabbing in Brampton. Emergency crews received the call around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of Kennedy Road South and...

1h ago

Shooting outside townhouse complex on Danzig Street believed to be targeted: police

Toronto police are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the complex near...

59m ago

Candidates in Ontario Liberal leadership debate value of having a seat

The first debate in the Ontario Liberals' leadership race began Monday night with a clear divide, between the haves and have nots. Through the 90-minute debate, the five candidates pitched ideas...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Five candidates face off in Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Ontario Liberal leadership candidates debate their stances and plans for the Liberal party. Lee Fairclough, Eric Lombardi, Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman, and Dylan Marando face off. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

10h ago

2:33
Kids Help Phone says more young people are seeking mental health support overnight

A growing number of young people are reaching out for mental health support in the middle of the night. Kids Help Phone is launching an urgent fundraising appeal to make sure help is available when young people need it most. Catalina Gillies reports.

10h ago

3:09
Cooler weekend ahead after midweek storms

Cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend after midweek storms. CityNews' Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:34
Feds rolling out improved severe weather alerts across Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say they're rolling out improved weather alert notifications for tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings. Nick Westoll has more on how it will work.

14h ago

2:57
Three federal byelections set for August 31

Three pivotal federal byelections are set for the end of the month, including a hotly contested battle in the Toronto riding of Beaches—East York. Glen McGregor reports.

10h ago

More Videos