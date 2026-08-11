The pods are heading north: Netflix announces ‘Love Is Blind’ is coming to Canada

Canadians are finally getting their shot at finding their future spouse through a wall.

Netflix announced Tuesday that “Love Is Blind” is coming to Canada.

The hit reality series puts single men and women in isolated pods where they “date” and apparently fall in love without ever seeing each other. The catch is they must get engaged before meeting face-to-face.

The original U.S. version of “Love Is Blind” premiered in 2020 and became a pandemic-era breakout, eventually spawning adaptations around the world, including in Japan, Brazil, Sweden, the U.K., Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

Casting is now open for the Canadian iteration of the show, which is being produced by Insight Productions, the company behind “Big Brother Canada” and “Canada Shore.”

Insight co-chief content officer Erin Brock said in a statement that she’s “beyond excited” to work with a Canadian cast “who are genuinely open to finding their soulmates, and to share their unique stories and authentic experiences.”

“I’m one of the gazillion Day-1-diehards who knows how brilliant this format is,” she added.

The U.S. version of “Love Is Blind” is 10 seasons deep and hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey. There is no word yet on who will host the Canadian edition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press