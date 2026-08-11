Toronto man arrested for alleged assault in Little India area

Muhammad Yasin, 26, is facing assault charges after an altercation in the Little India area on Aug. 7, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 11, 2026 1:46 pm.

A Toronto man is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault that took place in the Little India area of Toronto last week.

Police officers responded to a call for an assault in the the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area around 10 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The victim and suspect reportedly got into a verbal altercation and the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Muhammad Yasin, 26, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with two counts of assault, assault-choking and two counts of fail to comply release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

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