Toronto man arrested for alleged assault in Little India area
Posted August 11, 2026 1:46 pm.
A Toronto man is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault that took place in the Little India area of Toronto last week.
Police officers responded to a call for an assault in the the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area around 10 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The victim and suspect reportedly got into a verbal altercation and the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim.
Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.
Muhammad Yasin, 26, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with two counts of assault, assault-choking and two counts of fail to comply release order.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.