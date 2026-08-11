Westbound Hwy. 403 closed in Mississauga due to 3-vehicle crash
Posted August 11, 2026 5:49 pm.
Last Updated August 11, 2026 5:54 pm.
The westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed in Mississauga for a collision involving three vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
Emergency services are on the scene and at least two people have suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The highway is closed between Mavis Road and Erin Mills Parkway and traffic delays are expected in the area. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.
More to come