Brampton officials are issuing a forceful reminder to landlords about their legal responsibilities after a court ruling tied to a 2023 fatal house fire that killed a pregnant woman and her three‑year‑old daughter and left another family member with lifelong injuries.

The decision, released this week, stems from the investigation into the June 2, 2023 blaze at 47 Jade Crescent, where Brampton Fire and Emergency Services (BFES) found the home had been illegally converted from a legal two‑unit dwelling into four units without permits.

Those units were rented out despite failing to meet Ontario Building Code and Fire Code requirements — violations uncovered only after the deadly fire.

Brampton Fire laid multiple charges under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, including offences related to fire separations and the installation and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The property owner has now been convicted on seven charges and sentenced to 135 days in custody for smoke and CO alarm offences, $50,000 in fines, plus $10,000 in victim surcharges and two years’ probation, including a condition prohibiting similar offences or violations under any provincial or federal statute punishable by imprisonment

Officials say the sentence underscores the life‑saving importance of working alarms — and the consequences when landlords fail to meet basic safety requirements.

‘A tragedy Brampton will never forget’: Mayor Patrick Brown

Mayor Patrick Brown issued a strongly worded statement following the court outcome, calling the deaths “a tragedy Brampton will never forget” and directing a blunt warning to property owners across the city.

Brown said the fire revealed a landlord who “failed to do what they were legally and morally obligated to do,” adding: “A rental property is not just an investment. There are human beings living inside those four walls… When a landlord ignores the rules, cuts corners, creates illegal units or fails to maintain basic life‑safety equipment, they are putting human lives at risk.”

He emphasized that Brampton “will not tolerate slumlords putting tenants’ lives at risk,” and highlighted the city’s Residential Rental Licensing (RRL) Pilot Program as a key tool to enforce accountability.

The RRL program, introduced by Brampton City Council, requires landlords to meet fire and life‑safety standards — including ensuring smoke and CO alarms are properly installed, tested and maintained. The city says the program is designed to protect tenants and reduce the risk of preventable tragedies like the Jade Crescent fire.

Ontario expanded CO alarm requirements on Jan. 1, 2026. CO alarms must now be installed adjacent to each sleeping area and on every storey of a home, including those without bedrooms. They are mandatory in homes with fuel‑burning appliances, fireplaces, attached garages and heating supplied by air from fuel‑burning appliances located outside the home.

Fire Chief Andy Glynn said the case highlights why Ontario’s Fire Code exists.

“This tragic incident underscores the importance of following Ontario’s Fire Code and ensuring working smoke alarms are installed in every home… Those who violate the legislation and put lives at risk will be held accountable.”