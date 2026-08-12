‘He’s all business’: Brett Bateman’s major-league career off to fast start with Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Bateman (21) is doused with a sports drink after the Toronto Blue Jays' win against the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball action in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2026 9:27 am.

As far as Brett Bateman’s concerned, there’s no tangible difference between playing in triple-A and Major League Baseball.

Bateman continued his impressive start to his big league career on Tuesday, driving in two runs on two hits to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3. It improved his batting average to .273 in just his fifth major-league appearance with a .697 on-base plus slugging percentage.

“I mean, it’s baseball, right? They have a ball and they’ve got to throw it over the plate. As long as you’re on time for the heater, you’re gonna make a good decision,” said Bateman. “Just having trust in yourself and your abilities.

“It’s a game that I’ve played my entire life. The only pressure that you’re under is the pressure you put on yourself.”

Bateman was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB draft. After spending two years in Chicago’s minor-league system he started 2026 with the triple-A Iowa Cubs.

He was traded along with infielder Ty Southisene to Toronto on Aug. 2 for former Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman. After a handful of games with Toronto’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., he was called up to the majors on Aug. 7 to fill in for injured infielder Luis Urias.

Bateman’s very first MLB hit was a double off of Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in the Blue Jays’ 5-4 win over Philadelphia in his debut game.

“It’s great having success early, but this is also a game of failure,” said Bateman, staying philosophical. “I think being a rookie and facing guys like Wheeler and Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo, the first three guys I faced, the odds are stacked against you when you go in the box.

“As long as you can go up there, put up a good at bat, put some barrels on it, you’re going to be happy at the end of the day.”

The 24-year-old centre-fielder has impressed his new teammates in his five games with the Blue Jays. Manager John Schneider, who had Bateman hitting second in the lineup on Tuesday, said the rookie is an easy guy to like.

“For one, he’s all business, but has a side to him that’s kind of one of the guys, and that’s hard to do when you’re coming to a new team and making your debut and things like that,” said Schneider at his post-game news conference. “It’s nice to feel involved, have some key moments early in your career, and probably loosens you up a little bit.

“But he’s been great, man. He’s been a great add.”

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease, the new cornerstone of Toronto’s rotation with Gausman playing for Chicago, was also impressed with Bateman.

“He’s been great. He’s looked good,” said Cease, who struck out seven, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings on Tuesday. “Putting the ball in play, a couple clutch hits, two-out hits, some RBIs.”

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