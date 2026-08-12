Power restored in east end after more than 30,000 customers left in the dark

A Toronto Hydro outage map shows a large area in the east end of the city without electricity on August 12, 2026. TORONTO HYDRO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 12, 2026 9:49 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2026 10:45 pm.

Power has been restored after a large swath of the east end of the city was plunged into darkness around 9 p.m. Wednesday

Toronto Hydro said a “loss of supply” from Hydro One resulted in more than 30,000 customers without electricity in an area bounded by Lawrence to the north, Woodbine Avenue to the east, Cherry Beach to the south and Jarvis Street to the west.

Power was eventually restored around 10:30 p.m., according to the utility.

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