Hamilton man charged with murder in stabbing of 21-year-old

21-year-old Zenin Roussel. Hamilton police.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 12, 2026 12:21 pm.

A Hamilton man has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man this weekend.

Hamilton police said Zenin Roussel, also from Hamilton, was found by a taxi driver with stab wounds in the area of Main Street West and Frid Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s alleged that Zenin and the suspect were at King Street Billiards before the incident. After the bar closed, a verbal altercation happened outside on King Street.

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Investigators haven’t determined what led to the altercation, but both parties then left the area separately.

Ten minutes later, they encountered one another near Main and Frid where the victim was allegedly stabbed. Four other people witnessed the incident. They have been identified and interviewed by police.

“Zenin was a beloved grandson, son, big brother, and a friend who touched many lives,” read a release from Hamilton police. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him as they try to navigate the profound grief and heartbreak of this tragic loss.”

On Tuesday, Hamilton police officers said Kyle Dumont-McArthur, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

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