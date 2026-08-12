Hamilton mayor warning venues about anti-immigration conference in city

OTTAWA — An Austrian man who has been permanently banned from the United Kingdom for promoting extremist narratives said this week he hopes Canada won’t deny him entry ahead of a conference he is to speak at in Hamilton this month.

Martin Sellner is being marketed as a keynote speaker for an Aug. 29 conference of the Dominion Society, which advocates for “remigration,” the mass deportation of immigrants.

Sellner was permanently banned in 2019 from entering the U.K. on security grounds. A government letter, which was publicized by Sellner’s organization, said he posed a serious threat to the country’s aim to counter extremism, according to a report in The Guardian.

Sellner’s U.S. travel permit was also cancelled in 2019 after it was found the gunman in the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand donated about $1,500 euros to Sellner. The Christchurch shooter was convicted of killing 51 people and the attempted murder of 40 more people in the March 2019 terrorist attack.

Canadian government officials, citing privacy laws, won’t say if Sellner will be admitted to Canada. A spokesperson from Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s office said in an email that anyone coming to Canada must meet admissibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The list of reasons people may be deemed inadmissible to Canada includes, espionage, being part of a group involved in violence or terrorism and being a member of an organized crime group.

On Tuesday, Sellner replied to an X post from the Dominion Society promoting his appearance at the conference by saying: “I hope they let me in.”

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said in a statement she’s been contacting venue owners in the area to tell them what The Dominion Society is about so they can make any booking decisions with the “full context.”

“The Dominion Society’s own website identifies ‘remigration’ as a central objective of its movement, and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network has identified the organization as part of Canada’s broader white-nationalist movement,” Horwath said.

“While people are free to express their views, I have always been clear that there is no place for hate, racism or discrimination in Hamilton.”

The mayor added that the City of Hamilton will not rent any space to The Dominion Society.

The group’s website describes remigration as “the return of foreigners to their respective homelands” and advocates for a 10-year immigration moratorium, stripping people of permanent residency and deporting five to nine million people.

Daniel Tyrie, Dominion Society chair, said in an emailed response that his group’s legal team can’t find a reason Sellner would be deemed inadmissible and any attempt to stop his travel would be “a blatant act of political persecution.”

He added that Horwath’s comments are “inappropriate and unbecoming of her office.”

“Canadians — even those you might disagree with — have a right to peacefully assemble and discuss their vision for the future,” Tyrie said in an email Wednesday.

“Her comments feed a toxic environment of political polarization and encourage unhinged activists to engage in violence and acts of terrorism. She should retract them and apologize.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026

David Baxter, The Canadian Press