Acquitted 2018 WJC players breached Hockey Canada code of conduct: panel

An independent report found that the five players on Canada’s 2018 world junior team who were acquitted of sexual assault breached the Hockey Canada code of conduct.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2026 2:20 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2026 3:49 pm.

An independent appeal board has ruled that five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team acquitted last year of sexual assault breached the Hockey Canada code of conduct.

Hockey Canada said in a release Wednesday that it accepted the board’s recommended continued suspensions and reinstatement dates for Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé and Michael McLeod.

The five were acquitted in July 2025 on sexual assault charges stemming from an encounter with a woman known as “E.M.” at a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., celebrating the national junior team’s world championship gold medal.

But the three-judge appeal board — John Laskin, Katherine Swinton and Thomas McEwen — recommended continued suspensions from Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs for four of the players.

McLeod will not be eligible for reinstatement until Nov. 10, 2030. Foote will be eligible on Nov. 10, while Hart and Dubé will be eligible on that day in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

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Formenton is eligible for immediate reinstatement.

Hockey Canada says all other players from the 2018 team are eligible for consideration to participate in any Hockey Canada-sanctioned program, effective immediately.

The suspended players, who all had NHL careers before the charges were filed, have been eligible to sign with NHL teams since Oct. 15 and able to play since Dec. 1.

Hart signed with the Vegas Golden Knights and helped them reach this year’s Stanley Cup final.

Dubé became the second of the five to find NHL work when he signed with St. Louis on July 1.

McLeod played last season with Omsk Avangard of the Kontinental Hockey League,

Foote played last season with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and recently had a one-year contract with Farjestad BK rescinded when the Swedish club received criticism for the signing.

Formenton has spent the last three seasons playing in Switzerland.

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne.
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