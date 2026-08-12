Man facing voyeurism charges may have targeted additional victims at Winners stores in GTA: police

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 12, 2026 1:46 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2026 2:20 pm.

A man already facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly recorded women while they undressed in change rooms at an Oakville Winners store may have done the same thing at other Winners locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Halton Police said in a release on Wednesday.

Dishanth Srideva, 36, of Mississauga, was charged in May 2026 with two counts of voyeurism in connection to the alleged incidents at the Winners at 2460 Winston Churchill Boulevard in November 2024 and April 2026.

Police say in both occurrences, the accused allegedly used a cell phone to record adult women as they undressed.

In an update Wednesday, Halton police said the accused may be responsible for additional alleged offences.

“Upon further investigation, police believe the accused also targeted unsuspecting victims at Winners stores located at 44 King St. in Toronto, 765 Britannia Rd. West in Mississauga, and 280 Guelph St. in Georgetown,” the release states.

“Investigators are requesting anyone who may have attended the above mentioned Winners locations in past years and been victimized by the accused, or anyone who may have information regarding this investigation, to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.”

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