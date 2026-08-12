What Canada is missing toward finding MMIWG

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) have been an issue in Canada for decades, and one that went ignored for far too long. Going back to the late 1960s, women and girls were taken especially along a stretch of road in British Columbia known as The Highway of Tears. But now, there is a new highway of tears. By tracking sex ads posted online, a team from Thompson Reuters was able to follow the routes traffickers used to move their victims from one end of the country to the next, following along some of Canada’s busiest highways and airports.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with, Temur Durrani, a national correspondent for The Globe and Mail based out of Manitoba, who’s done in-depth coverage of sex trafficking and the report, to break down the information, and learn what it might tell us about how to fight this criminal enterprise.

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