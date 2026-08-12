New organization working to support Black politicians who face discrimination

Liberal member of Parliament Michael Coteau speaks as he joins fellow members of the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians at a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2026 4:08 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2026 5:45 pm.

OTTAWA — A newly incorporated organization is working to support Black politicians across Canada as they continue to face challenges with representation and discrimination.

The Canadian Congress of Black Politicians formally announced it was incorporated as a national organization this month.

Liberal MP Michael Coteau, who helped to assemble the group about a decade ago, told a press conference last week that it’s “refreshing” to see growth in the organization.

“This organization was established to build a network across the country so Black politicians from all levels of government and from all political stripes could come together,” he said.

The non-partisan group says it’s the only national organization that represents Black elected officials. With 150 members across the country in all levels of government, the congress encourages collaboration and mentorship and works to strengthen Black political representation and advocate for issues that affect Black communities across Canada.

“Those who want to do this work, be in elected office, there is a support system and there is an organization that is there for them now and going forward,” Colleen James, the group’s chair and councillor for the region of Waterloo, said at a press conference last week.

A report from the Canadian Parliamentary Review said the 2025 federal election was the fifth consecutive election to set a record for visible minority representation in Parliament.

It said 62 visible minority politicians were elected that year, an increase over the 53 elected in 2021.

The report said the share of the House of Commons accounted for by visible minority MPs increased from 15.7 to 18.1 per cent.

A 2025 study by Carleton University and Operation Black Vote Canada found most Black Canadians report experiencing discrimination from members of the public, other politicians, legislative and municipal staff and media while running for or serving in public office.

The study found that a lack of financial resources and a shortage of volunteers are key barriers to political success for Black candidates. It said most Black Canadians run for office at the local level, rather than provincially or federally.

“Our tracking of candidacies over time shows that more and more Black Canadians are running for office,” said the report. “While representation may be increasing, inclusion has not yet been achieved.”

James said underrepresentation remains an issue.

“Oftentimes we may be the only Black individual around the table,” she said. “There’s sometimes stereotypes you have to navigate and it’s a reality for everybody.”

Black elected officials can experience microaggressions, James said — subtle and sometimes unintentional comments or actions against marginalized groups.

“Sometimes people don’t even think that you’re the elected official,” she said. “There’s been many places I’ve been where people don’t assume that I’m the elected official and part of that has to do with not seeing enough of us in these spaces.

“Once you get to this kind of level, this executive level, it can be very isolating. So I think having a support system in place is critical.”

James said various municipalities are working to increase representation of Black people, women, Indigenous people and members of the LGBT community.

“Representation does matter,” she said. “It adds to the discourse and perspectives around the table. I think we’ll continue to see that push in various demographics.”

Martin Reid, the council’s treasurer and a city councillor with the City of Mississauga, said he felt the organization was “empowering” when he joined in 2022.

“I wasn’t coming from a place of being discriminated as an elected official. It was more just realizing that there are familiar faces in the room, people that had similar lived experiences,” he said. “I went back to my constituents and back to my city feeling like I had support behind me.

“I feel the greatest impact that this national organization can have is it can open the door of possibility and create that see-it, be-it moment for another aspiring leader.”

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