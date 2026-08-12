Suspect wanted in sexual assault at Parkdale restaurant

A suspect is wanted in connection to a sexual assault that happened at a Parkdale restaurant over the weekend.

Toronto police were called to the restaurant in the area of Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.

It was alleged that a man followed the victim into the washroom and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the area. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with short black hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, grey shorts, light-coloured boots, and a black cross body bag. He also has a clock tattoo on the back of his right arm.

His photo has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.