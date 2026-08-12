Clement’s RBI lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 5-3 as Toronto stays in playoff chase

Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2026 9:21 am.

Ernie Clement hit into a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning, giving George Springer enough time to score as the Toronto Blue Jays eked out a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Brett Bateman’s RBI double in the third tied the game 1-1 and he tied it again 3-3 in the fifth with a run-scoring single for Toronto (58-63). Charles McAdoo drove in the Blue Jays’ other run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Myles Straw tacked on another run in the eighth with a two-out RBI double as Toronto won back-to-back games to keep pace in the American League’s wild-card chase.

Dylan Cease struck out seven, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. Chase Lee (1-0), Brendon Little, Braydon Fisher and Spencer Miles combined for four scoreless innings of relief.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and led off the fifth with a solo home run as Boston (64-55) lost its fourth straight. Wilyer Abreu had a solo shot in the fourth.

Patrick Sandoval (1-1) allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four. Tyron Guerrero and Seth Martinez came out of the visitors’ bullpen.

Jose Soriano (9-6) takes the mound for Toronto in the third game of the four-game set with Boston.

Ranger Suarez (4-3) gets the start for the Red Sox.

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