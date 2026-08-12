3 injured in lithium-ion battery fire at Toronto community housing building

Toronto Fire is investigating another incident involving lithium‑ion batteries following a two-alarm apartment fire downtown that injured three people.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 12, 2026 8:48 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2026 10:40 am.

Toronto Fire is investigating another incident involving lithium‑ion batteries following a two-alarm apartment fire downtown that injured three people.

Firefighters were called to a fourth-floor unit of Toronto Community Housing building on George Street near Dundas Street East just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say a lithium-ion battery was involved in the fire, but it’s unclear what the battery was being used for.

Toronto Fire Division Commander Paul O’Brien told CityNews three people were injured in the fire. Paramedics transported two people to hospital and one person went on their own. The extent of their injuries is not yet known but paramedics earlier said one person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Fires involving lithium‑ion batteries have been a growing concern in the city. Toronto Fire says it has responded to 76 lithium-ion battery incidents so far this year, leading to two fatalities and 14 injuries.

Last week, a two‑alarm fire broke out in a unit inside a city‑run shelter operating out of a former hotel in Etobicoke. Firefighters located burned lithium‑ion batteries inside the affected unit.

That same week, Toronto Fire said compromised e‑bike batteries contributed to a apartment fire in St. James Town that injured four people, including two children.

With files from Afua Baah and Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

Toronto Fire at the scene of a apartment fire at a Toronto Community Housing building on George Street near Dundas Street East on Aug. 12, 2026. (Photo: CityNews)
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