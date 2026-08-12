A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews they were called to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area just before 5:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. Crews treated a male victim at the scene before transporting him to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released details on the circumstances of the collision or whether the driver remained at the scene.

According to Toronto’s traffic operations, all westbound lanes of Queen Street West at Augusta Avenue were blocked due to the collision as of 6:18 a.m.

Officers are expected to review nearby surveillance footage and speak with witnesses as the investigation continues.