Two months after the City of Toronto overhauled the Portland Street and Wellington Street intersection to fix what many considered a long‑standing traffic mess, early data suggests the redesign is already paying off — especially for pedestrians and cyclists.

What was once a chaotic, honking‑heavy bottleneck has become noticeably calmer, residents tell CityNews, following a series of changes introduced in early June aimed at reducing cut‑through driving and improving safety.

“It’s a thousand times better,” one resident told CityNews. “It’s safer for everyone — pedestrians, puppies, cyclists, and the cars.”

For years, the downtown Toronto intersection was a well‑known headache: cars approaching from multiple angles, drivers using Portland as a shortcut between Queen and Front, and pedestrians navigating unpredictable traffic patterns.

The redesign forces drivers on Wellington to turn onto Portland, while those travelling on Portland are diverted onto Wellington. Portland also now features a two‑way protected bike lane, a change cyclists say has made the area far more comfortable to navigate.

Even businesses are noticing the shift.

“I’ve noticed a lot less honking, a lot less people in danger of getting hit,” said a staff member at a nearby pub. “It feels safer for people to walk around — which is great for a patio like ours.”

City data shows major shifts in how people use the intersection

Preliminary numbers released by the city show significant changes when comparing a single day this year to a similar day in 2025:

Pedestrian crossings increased by 20 per cent

Cycling crossings jumped 38 per cent

Vehicle traffic dropped by 52 per cent

Infrastructure expert Mattie Simei tells CityNews the early results point to a successful redesign.

“I think this is a success story,” Simei said, noting that the city quickly addressed initial traffic backups by adjusting signal timing on Bathurst Street. “It’s important to build trust with the public — acknowledge when something isn’t perfect and fix it. This is one of those instances.”

The city says the changes weren’t flawless on day one, with motorists experiencing backups on Wellington approaching Bathurst. After adjusting signal timing, traffic flow improved.

Officials say they will continue monitoring the intersection and make further adjustments as needed.