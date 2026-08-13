Ben Shelton defends National Bank Open men’s title with win in Montreal

Ben Shelton of the United States reacts during his match against compatriot Brandon Nakashima during final tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 13, 2026 9:56 pm.

Ben Shelton successfully defended his National Bank Open title, beating Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6 (4) in an all-American final Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Shelton has seven career ATP Tour victories, also winning this year in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart. He won the Canadian event last year in Toronto.

Shelton didn’t drop a set in the tournament.

The 28th-seeded Nakashima won his lone tour title in 2022 in San Diego.

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