Ben Shelton successfully defended his National Bank Open title, beating Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6 (4) in an all-American final Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Shelton has seven career ATP Tour victories, also winning this year in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart. He won the Canadian event last year in Toronto.

Shelton didn’t drop a set in the tournament.

The 28th-seeded Nakashima won his lone tour title in 2022 in San Diego.