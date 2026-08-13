Canadian judge denies Russian cargo airline sanctions relief

A Russian-registered Antonov AN-124 owned by Volga-Dnepr sits on the tarmac at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2026 5:00 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2026 5:56 pm.

OTTAWA — A Federal Court judge has shot down a plea for sanctions relief from the Russian company that owns the massive cargo plane Canada seized after the start of the Ukraine war.

Volga Dnepr Airlines, Russia’s largest air cargo carrier, filed for a judicial review of the federal government’s decision to maintain sanctions on the company and its former chairman.

Canada sanctioned the company and seized its Antonov-124 transport plane at Pearson International Airport in 2023.

Arguing it has refused to carry military cargo since 2018, the airline applied to be removed from Canada’s sanctions list in 2023 but was turned down.

The Canadian government rejected that argument and stood its ground on the sanctions.

In a government memo disclosed in the court filing, Global Affairs Canada said Volga-Dnepr Airlines “played a critical role in supporting the efforts of the Russian regime to bypass sanctions imposed by Canada and its allies to obtain goods that are sanctioned or can be used in sensitive or military related sectors.”

In October 2024, then-foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly wrote a letter to the company saying Ottawa would deny its delisting application.

“Materials that I have reviewed show that you have benefited from contracts and subsidies from the Russian government to assist with activities intended to ease or otherwise circumvent the effects of sanctions imposed against Russia by Canada and its partners,” the minister wrote.

The airline’s court application said it is “not complicit in any way with Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine” and argued the minister ignored documents it submitted in her decision.

But the judge’s ruling said the airline “has not demonstrated the decision was unreasonable or lacked procedural fairness.”

The firm’s cargo plane has remained at Pearson for more than four and a half years. It was grounded when Ottawa closed Canadian airspace to Russian-registered aircraft.

The company is attempting to regain control of the cargo plane through an international arbitration process.

Its Investor-State Dispute Settlement arbitration is still listed as active. The company has said that if it can’t recover the aircraft, it will seek some US$100 million in damages.

The federal government has sanctioned more than 3,500 organizations and individuals since 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Liberal government announced the appointment of Robert Brookfield as Canada’s next ambassador to Russia.

Brookfield was most recently director general of Global Affairs Canada’s strategic export controls bureau and its sanctions bureau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child airlifted to hospital after crash in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A one-year-old child has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred in the eastbound express...

1h ago

Man wanted by Hamilton police for more than 30 years arrested in California, ICE says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in San Francisco say they've arrested a Hamilton man who has been on the run since 1991.  Charles Peter Billone has been wanted for more than...

9m ago

Some Whole Foods salsas, guacamoles recalled in Ontario over salmonella fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some Whole Foods Market salsas, guacamoles and prepared foods sold online in Ontario are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.  The agency...

42m ago

New Ontario government agreement could allow for more casino operators in Niagara Falls

An Ontario government statement said OLG will open a tendering process to 'identify potential new gaming operators' in Niagara Falls.

3h ago

Top Stories

Child airlifted to hospital after crash in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A one-year-old child has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred in the eastbound express...

1h ago

Man wanted by Hamilton police for more than 30 years arrested in California, ICE says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in San Francisco say they've arrested a Hamilton man who has been on the run since 1991.  Charles Peter Billone has been wanted for more than...

9m ago

Some Whole Foods salsas, guacamoles recalled in Ontario over salmonella fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some Whole Foods Market salsas, guacamoles and prepared foods sold online in Ontario are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.  The agency...

42m ago

New Ontario government agreement could allow for more casino operators in Niagara Falls

An Ontario government statement said OLG will open a tendering process to 'identify potential new gaming operators' in Niagara Falls.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Violence against police officers 'unacceptable,' TPA says following shooting

An early morning shooting that left a Toronto police officer injured is prompting calls from the Toronto Police Association to denounce violence against the authorities.

5h ago

1:44
More than $1M in valuables recovered in 'sophisticated' break-in scheme

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say.

5h ago

0:59
Police officer shot while responding to e-bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike.

7h ago

3:07
Toronto Fire responds to 4 lithium-ion fires in the city in the past 36 hours

Toronto Fire respond to three-alarm blaze in North York Wednesday. Toronto Fire officials say a bag of batteries may have started it. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

19h ago

2:08
Calmer weather for the next several days

A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of a shower on Thursday before slightly cooler temperatures move in for the weekend.

22h ago

More Videos