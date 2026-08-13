Child being airlifted to hospital after crash, some eastbound Hwy. 401 lanes closed in Pickering

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Pickering due to a single-vehicle crash.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 13, 2026 3:21 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2026 3:49 pm.

A child has been airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene at Brock Road on Thursday afternoon.

ORNGE tells CityNews they are transporting one paediatric patient to the Hospital for Sick Children with critical injuries. It’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

One lane of the eastbound Highway 401 has reopened at Brock Road. The westbound lanes were closed for a brief period of time but they have since reopened.

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