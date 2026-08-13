Ford believes Toronto island airport will ultimately expand despite federal roadblock

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes his government will ultimately be successful in its push to expand Toronto’s island airport to allow jets to land, but he is not indicating how he’ll achieve that.

The land that Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport sits on is governed as a tripartite agreement that was formerly between the city of Toronto, the federal government and the Toronto Port Authority, which is a federal agency, but the province took over the city’s role earlier this year.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government rejected Ford’s proposal last month following a consultation largely opposed to the idea of jets.

But Ford is not abandoning his vision, saying today at an unrelated press conference that he truly believes his government will “convert” the airport.

He says it would boost the economy and give passengers more convenient travel options and lower fees, and adds that he has asked for more polling to be conducted.

Carney has said that the results of the federal consultation were clear, but that he is not ruling out allowing jets there forever.