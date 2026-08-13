Man charged in voyeurism investigation after woman allegedly filmed at Oakville store

A 34-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with a voyeurism investigation after a woman was allegedly filmed while at an Oakville clothing store.

According to a Halton Regional Police statement issued Thursday morning, the incident happened on July 22 at a Winners store on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Dundas Street West.

The statement said officers were called to the store with a report a man was using a cellphone to record a woman inside a fitting room as she was changing.

It said the man took off before officers arrived. However, investigators said they were able to identify a suspect and arrested him in Oakville on July 27.

Officers said Jeffrey Abou-Mechrek was charged with voyeurism. He was released on a promise to appear in a Milton court at a future time.

Investigators said they believe there could be additional alleged victims and released a photo of the accused.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

The Halton Regional Police Service has charged a Mississauga man with voyeurism stemming from an incident at an Oakville Winners location. Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims. See the attached media release for additional information:… pic.twitter.com/4S0M9xSxwE — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 13, 2026