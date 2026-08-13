Man stabbed near Church and Shuter, suspect wanted
Posted August 13, 2026 3:10 pm.
Last Updated August 13, 2026 3:12 pm.
Toronto police officers say they are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed near Church and Shuter streets Thursday afternoon.
Officers said they were called to the intersection for reports of a person with a knife at around 2 p.m.
They said they found a man who had been stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the area prior to police arrived on the scene. He’s described as weaing a black ski mask and a black-and-white shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
STABBING:
Church St & Shuter St
2:01 pm
-police responded to reports of a Person with a Knife
-officers located an adult male victim who had been stabbed
-victim being treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
-suspect fled the area prior to police arrival
-suspect…
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2026