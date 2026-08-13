Man stabbed near Church and Shuter, suspect wanted

Toronto police officers say they are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed near Church and Shuter streets Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the intersection for reports of a person with a knife at around 2 p.m.

They said they found a man who had been stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrived on the scene. He’s described as weaing a black ski mask and a black-and-white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING:

Church St & Shuter St

2:01 pm

-police responded to reports of a Person with a Knife

-officers located an adult male victim who had been stabbed

-victim being treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

-suspect fled the area prior to police arrival

-suspect… — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2026