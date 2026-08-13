Man wanted by Hamilton police for more than 30 years arrested in California, ICE says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in San Francisco say they’ve arrested a Hamilton man who has been on the run since 1991.

Charles Peter Billone has been wanted for more than 30 years on child sexual abuse charges in Canada.

Billone allegedly failed to re-attend court after being released on a recognizance and Hamilton police have been looking for him since.

In a post on X, ICE say he is also suspected in other crimes, including theft.

Hamilton police had said in 2014 that Billone may have assumed another identity and was living outside Ontario.

The 64-year-old is in U.S. custody as he awaits deportation proceedings.