The Big Story

What’s behind 70,000 migrants flooding a Spanish town?

Migrants try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Antonio Sempere) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 13, 2026 7:11 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2026 7:23 am.

On the northeastern tip of Morocco, just south of Gibraltar, the Spanish city Ceuta was recently overwhelmed by Moroccan migrants. At the end of last month, tens of thousands of Moroccans flooded border crossings, or tried to get around them by swimming in the Strait of Gibraltar. Dozens of people died in the attempt. Now, while the majority of the migrants have been returned to Morocco, hundreds, if not thousands, still remain in Ceuta, struggling to access food and water, while inflamed anti-immigrant sentiment tears at the fabric of the city, and European Union at large.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Gerald Knaus, president of the European Stability Initiative, about the crisis, what’s behind it, and the political upheaval in Europe, as the far-right continues to make gains in major nations on the backs of anti-migration seeker sentiment.

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