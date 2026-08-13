Raptors to open against Bulls, face Clippers early as full schedule unveiled

The Toronto Raptors schedule for next season is set — even if their roster isn’t.

Toronto will open the season at home Oct. 21 against Norman Powell and the Chicago Bulls, the team announced Thursday as the NBA unveiled its full slate for the 2026-27 season.

Earlier this week, the NBA also revealed the Christmas and opening-day slates along with groups and schedules for the NBA Cup.

The Raptors won’t be playing on Dec. 25 nor Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Presidents’ Day, two other featured holidays on the NBA calendar.

Only 80 of the 82 games for each team were revealed, as the final two games on the calendar will be determined by the NBA Cup, where the Raptors are grouped with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Of course, with the Kawhi Leonard trade still on pause, it remains unclear exactly who will be suiting up for the Raptors when the ball tips off.

The Raptors will travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers, the other party in the deal, early in the season on Nov. 2 while the Clippers ring in the new year in Toronto Jan. 1.

Here are some other key dates:

The reigning champion New York Knicks come to Toronto for two straight games Nov. 15 and 17.

The Raptors will see LeBron James in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform for the first time on the road Nov. 12. The Sixers make their first appearance in Toronto Jan. 10.

Toronto’s rematch against last season’s first-round opponent, the Cavaliers, comes in Cleveland on Jan. 5.

Masai Ujiri and the Dallas Mavericks come to town Jan. 27.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs make their lone visit to Toronto Dec. 16, while two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit Scotiabank Arena March 10.

The Raptors’ longest homestand spans six games from Jan. 7-15, while their longest road trip also consists of six games from Utah on March 21 to Detroit on March 31.