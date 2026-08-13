Raptors to open against Bulls, face Clippers early as full schedule unveiled

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Frank Gunn/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 13, 2026 3:44 pm.

The Toronto Raptors schedule for next season is set — even if their roster isn’t.

Toronto will open the season at home Oct. 21 against Norman Powell and the Chicago Bulls, the team announced Thursday as the NBA unveiled its full slate for the 2026-27 season.

Earlier this week, the NBA also revealed the Christmas and opening-day slates along with groups and schedules for the NBA Cup.

The Raptors won’t be playing on Dec. 25 nor Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Presidents’ Day, two other featured holidays on the NBA calendar.

Only 80 of the 82 games for each team were revealed, as the final two games on the calendar will be determined by the NBA Cup, where the Raptors are grouped with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Of course, with the Kawhi Leonard trade still on pause, it remains unclear exactly who will be suiting up for the Raptors when the ball tips off.

The Raptors will travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers, the other party in the deal, early in the season on Nov. 2 while the Clippers ring in the new year in Toronto Jan. 1.

Here are some other key dates:

  • The reigning champion New York Knicks come to Toronto for two straight games Nov. 15 and 17.
  • The Raptors will see LeBron James in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform for the first time on the road Nov. 12. The Sixers make their first appearance in Toronto Jan. 10.
  • Toronto’s rematch against last season’s first-round opponent, the Cavaliers, comes in Cleveland on Jan. 5.
  • Masai Ujiri and the Dallas Mavericks come to town Jan. 27.
  • Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs make their lone visit to Toronto Dec. 16, while two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit Scotiabank Arena March 10.
  • The Raptors’ longest homestand spans six games from Jan. 7-15, while their longest road trip also consists of six games from Utah on March 21 to Detroit on March 31.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child being airlifted to hospital after crash, some eastbound Hwy. 401 lanes closed in Pickering

A child has been airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene at Brock Road on Thursday afternoon. ORNGE tells...

50m ago

Ford says he disagrees with his party's opposition research on Crombie's vacation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't condone his Progressive Conservative party sending someone to a resort in Jamaica where then-newly minted Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie was vacationing. But...

1h ago

3 suspects arrested after over 2,500 allegedly stolen items recovered in Toronto

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say. Over 2,500 allegedly stolen items were recovered as a part of Project Compass,...

3h ago

Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty in federal case in UnitedHealthcare killing, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty as early as Friday in the federal case accusing him of stalking and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a person familiar with the matter.

52m ago

Top Stories

Child being airlifted to hospital after crash, some eastbound Hwy. 401 lanes closed in Pickering

A child has been airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene at Brock Road on Thursday afternoon. ORNGE tells...

50m ago

Ford says he disagrees with his party's opposition research on Crombie's vacation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't condone his Progressive Conservative party sending someone to a resort in Jamaica where then-newly minted Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie was vacationing. But...

1h ago

3 suspects arrested after over 2,500 allegedly stolen items recovered in Toronto

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say. Over 2,500 allegedly stolen items were recovered as a part of Project Compass,...

3h ago

Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty in federal case in UnitedHealthcare killing, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty as early as Friday in the federal case accusing him of stalking and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a person familiar with the matter.

52m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Violence against police officers 'unacceptable,' TPA says following shooting

An early morning shooting that left a Toronto police officer injured is prompting calls from the Toronto Police Association to denounce violence against the authorities.

3h ago

0:59
Police officer shot while responding to e-bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike.

5h ago

3:07
Toronto Fire responds to 4 lithium-ion fires in the city in the past 36 hours

Toronto Fire respond to three-alarm blaze in North York Wednesday. Toronto Fire officials say a bag of batteries may have started it. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

17h ago

2:08
Calmer weather for the next several days

A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of a shower on Thursday before slightly cooler temperatures move in for the weekend.

21h ago

2:17
Ontario’s first crime-fighting helicopter has landed in Peel Region

Peel Police now have eyes in the sky, as the first of several crime-fighting helicopters is delivered to the region. Shauna Hunt with more on the Provincial government’s new joint air support unit.

19h ago

More Videos