Some Whole Foods salsas, guacamoles recalled in Ontario over salmonella fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some Whole Foods Market salsas, guacamoles and prepared foods sold online in Ontario are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The agency says the recall is linked to salmonella-tainted jalapenos from Mexico that have been blamed on outbreaks in the United States.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products in Canada.

The recalled Whole Foods items include various types of salsas, guacamoles, pico de gallo and some prepared foods such as chicken quesadillas, with best-before dates up to Aug. 16.

The recall notice says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

It says young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may be at greater risk of serious illness.