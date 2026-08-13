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Toronto police officer shot while responding to e‑bike robbery

Toronto police responded to an incident at Bloor and Parliament. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 13, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2026 7:32 am.

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike.

Police say officers were dispatched to Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street near St. James Town around 3:21 a.m. for a robbery call connected to a stolen e‑bike. When officers located the suspect, one officer was shot by that individual.

The officer was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, where paramedics at St. Michael’s later confirmed to CityNews the officer is expected to survive.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered. The investigation remains active.

CityNews spoke with a man who says he was the victim of a related criminal incident earlier in the night. The man said he was riding his e‑bike home from work near Dundas and Shuter streets when two suspects approached him, threatened to assault him, and stole it. He called police and used a tracking device on the e-bike to relay its location.

He noted that a friend drove him toward Bloor Street, where the device indicated the e-bike had stopped. By the time he arrived, the confrontation between police and the suspect had already unfolded. He said he did not witness the shooting or the officer’s injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say Bloor Street East is closed in both directions between Sherbourne Street and Parliament Street.

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