Man wanted for alleged sexual assault in Vaughan restaurant washroom

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 13, 2026 10:19 am.

York Regional Police investigators are looking to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault in a Vaughan restaurant.

Police say a male was in the washroom of the restaurant in the Keele Street and Rutherford Road area around 9 a.m. on June 25.

He was approached by an unknown suspect who allegedly touched him for a sexual purpose. The suspect then fled the scene when the alleged victim confronted him.

The suspect is believed to frequent the area. He is described as a male with white hair and is approximately six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light-coloured pants and a baseball cap.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and contact them with any information if they may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

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