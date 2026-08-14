3 teens charged for reckless driving of dirt bikes in Brampton: Peel police

Peel police have arrested and charged three teenagers in connection with “ongoing reckless driving of dirt bikes in Brampton.”

The arrests come after an enforcement initiative called Project Rogue that was prompted by numerous complaints from the community about the operation of off-road vehicles in residential neighbourhoods.

Officers saw the vehicles driving at high speeds, not stopping for stop signs and also being driven on sidewalks and park pathways.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified three male youths.

A search warrant was executed on July 23 at two homes in Brampton and six dirt bikes were seized as evidence.

Three boys aged 13, 15 and 17 were arrested and are facing multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving and careless driving. The 17-year-old is also facing charges for breach of recognizance.

Their identities have not been released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.