3 teens charged for reckless driving of dirt bikes in Brampton: Peel police

Peel police seized six dirt bikes as part of an investigation called Project Rogue. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 14, 2026 11:22 am.

Peel police have arrested and charged three teenagers in connection with “ongoing reckless driving of dirt bikes in Brampton.”

The arrests come after an enforcement initiative called Project Rogue that was prompted by numerous complaints from the community about the operation of off-road vehicles in residential neighbourhoods.

Officers saw the vehicles driving at high speeds, not stopping for stop signs and also being driven on sidewalks and park pathways.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified three male youths.

A search warrant was executed on July 23 at two homes in Brampton and six dirt bikes were seized as evidence.

Three boys aged 13, 15 and 17 were arrested and are facing multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving and careless driving. The 17-year-old is also facing charges for breach of recognizance.

Their identities have not been released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Your world is going to get smaller': New clue in 2022 murder links suspect to 2nd Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say an investigation into the 2022 murder of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old Toronto man who was shot and killed in a Scarborough plaza, has resulted in authorities gaining valuable information...

updated

3m ago

Kitchener teen charged in Burlington home invasion, 3 suspects still on the loose

A teenager from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a months-long investigation into a Burlington home invasion that happened earlier this year. On Friday, the Halton Regional Police Service...

48m ago

Driver carrying 11 passengers, including 8 children without seatbelts is charged

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released details of a wild traffic stop northwest of Toronto this week. According to authorities, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Fergus, Ont., when...

1h ago

Male stabbed at Yonge and Bloor, suspect at large: Toronto police

A male victim was injured in a Friday morning stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say. Officers were called to the intersection of Yonge and Bloor Streets shortly after 8 a.m. When officers arrived...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Your world is going to get smaller': New clue in 2022 murder links suspect to 2nd Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say an investigation into the 2022 murder of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old Toronto man who was shot and killed in a Scarborough plaza, has resulted in authorities gaining valuable information...

updated

3m ago

Kitchener teen charged in Burlington home invasion, 3 suspects still on the loose

A teenager from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a months-long investigation into a Burlington home invasion that happened earlier this year. On Friday, the Halton Regional Police Service...

48m ago

Driver carrying 11 passengers, including 8 children without seatbelts is charged

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released details of a wild traffic stop northwest of Toronto this week. According to authorities, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Fergus, Ont., when...

1h ago

Male stabbed at Yonge and Bloor, suspect at large: Toronto police

A male victim was injured in a Friday morning stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say. Officers were called to the intersection of Yonge and Bloor Streets shortly after 8 a.m. When officers arrived...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Violence against police officers 'unacceptable,' TPA says following shooting

An early morning shooting that left a Toronto police officer injured is prompting calls from the Toronto Police Association to denounce violence against the authorities.

22h ago

1:44
More than $1M in valuables recovered in 'sophisticated' break-in scheme

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say.

22h ago

2:40
TTC fare capping pilot project to begin in September

If you take the TTC every day to get around Toronto, a reminder that starting Sept. 1 the transit agency is introducing a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses 47 fares per month.

23h ago

1:23
Ford says he 'disagrees' with party opposition research on Crombie

Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference he doesn’t condone his PC party sending someone to a resort in Jamaica where Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie was vacationing in 2023.

20h ago

0:59
Police officer shot while responding to e-bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike.

August 13, 2026 11:15 am EST EST

More Videos