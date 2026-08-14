Blue Jays down Yankees as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters concussion protocol after collision

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after colliding with infielder George Lombard Jr. as he slid into third base. SPORTSNET

By The Canadian Press and Sportsnet

Posted August 14, 2026 10:13 pm.

Shane Bieber threw six strong innings and Alejandro Kirk homered to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

Relievers Tyler Rogers and Mason Fluharty threw an inning apiece before Louis Varland came on to pick up his 27th save as Toronto (60-64) won for the fourth time in five games.

Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for New York. The Blue Jays took advantage of some suspect defence in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead.

With two runners on, George Springer hit a chopper to Ryan McMahon, who stepped on third base for the force but made a low throw to first. 

Luis Garcia Jr. couldn’t corral the ball and then threw to third base before shortstop George Lombard Jr. was in position. Lombard collided with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto slugger scored when the ball rolled into foul territory. 

Springer then came across with the go-ahead run on a double by Kirk. Guerrero, who appeared to be shaken up, was removed from the game and replaced by Charles McAdoo. 

John Schneider told reporters after the game that Guerrero is going through concussion testing and that the slugger is experiencing a bit of a headache. Lombard’s knee appeared to hit the side of Guerrero’s head during the collision.

Prior to exiting, Guerrero had gone 1-for-3 against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, hitting a single and scoring the tying run for the Blue Jays.

The slugger is having a cold 2026 with a .263/.337/.356 slash line prior to Friday’s game and just seven home runs — none of which have come at Rogers Centre.

Guerrero has missed numerous games through an injury-riddled campaign, with his most recent absence coming earlier this month, when he missed three games due to hamstring tightness.

Kirk tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning with a solo homer off Bradley Hanner.

Bieber (4-2) allowed four hits, a walk and one earned run in front of a sellout crowd of 42,816. He had five strikeouts. 

Cole (6-6), also a former Cy Young Award winner, worked six innings and had five strikeouts. He gave up one earned run, five hits and two walks. 

Aaron Boone was ejected by Vic Carapazza in the sixth inning after the New York skipper said something to the home-plate umpire from the dugout.

It was the opener of a six-game road trip for the Yankees (68-54), who have the second-best record in the American League behind East Division-leading Tampa Bay. 

Toronto outhit New York 8-5. The Blue Jays entered play two games behind the Detroit Tigers in the race for the final AL wild-card spot. The Tigers lost to the visiting Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Friday.

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