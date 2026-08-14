A man and a woman were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — after a head-on collision in Brampton early Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:43 a.m. at McLaughlin Road and Queen Street.

Peel EMS tell CityNews that two patients were transported to the hospital, confirming the man suffered serious injuries while the woman’s injuries are considered minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Northbound McLaughlin Road is closed at Elgin Street, while southbound McLaughlin Road remains closed at Horwood Drive. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays through the morning hour.