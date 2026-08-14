Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after multiple reports of gunfire rang out in a Brampton neighbourhood just after midnight.

Officers were called around 12:34 a.m. on Friday to the area of Hurontario Street and Gillingham Drive near Bovaird Drive West where they located numerous shell casings outside a residential stretch of the community. Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and no injuries have been reported.

Police tell CityNews the suspects may have fled in a vehicle, though that detail has not been confirmed. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Officers spent the early‑morning hours canvassing for surveillance video and speaking with residents. Police say people were home at the time of the shooting, but there is no indication anyone inside nearby houses was targeted.

Peel police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, though the investigation remains active.