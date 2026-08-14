Canada sanctions five Iranian officials over blockade of Strait of Hormuz

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced new sanctions today on five Iranian officials for undermining “international peace, security and stability” with the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The sanctioned individuals include a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official, the head of Iran’s foreign policy and national security committee, a naval commander and chair of the Iranian energy exporters union.

The sanctions note says that about 1,500 vessels were stranded in the Persian Gulf as of Aug. 6.

Iran first closed the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against the country on Feb. 28, causing major disruption to global energy markets.

These sanctions prohibit Canadians from dealing with listed individuals and freeze any Canadian assets they may have.

Canada has sanctioned 232 individuals and 260 entities linked to Iran’s intelligence, security and economic networks.