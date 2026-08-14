Court approves $4.5M settlement in WestJet flight attendant harassment case: law firm

The WestJet headquarters building is seen through razor wire as WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2026 12:32 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2026 6:41 am.

A law firm representing female flight attendants at WestJet says a British Columbia court has approved a $4.5-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over workplace harassment.

JFK Law says on its website the settlement was approved this week after a judge ruled it fair, reasonable and “in the best interests of the class.”

The lawsuit alleged WestJet broke a promise listed in flight attendants’ contracts to provide a harassment-free workplace.

WestJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has said it is committed to maintaining a safe and harassment-free environment.

The law firm says the settlement applies to more than 3,400 current and former female flight attendants who worked for WestJet between April 4, 2014 and Feb. 28, 2021.

It says an online claims portal is being prepared and those who submit valid claims could receive roughly $470.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2026.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

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