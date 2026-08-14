Driver carrying 11 passengers, including 8 children without seatbelts is charged
Posted August 14, 2026 10:34 am.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released details of a wild traffic stop northwest of Toronto this week.
According to authorities, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Fergus, Ont., when officers pulled over a Nissan Pathfinder that was allegedly carrying 11 people, including eight children, who were not wearing seatbelts.
Police say the 31-year-old driver of the vehicle also didn’t have insurance or a valid permit.
He is now facing 15 charges, including careless driving, along with several seatbelt and insurance infractions.
“The OPP reminds all motorists and passengers that wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest and most
effective ways to prevent serious injuries and save lives,” an OPP spokesperson wrote in a statement.
“Before every trip, remember to buckle-up and make road safety a priority,” they added.