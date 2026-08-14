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Ford wins appeal in Toronto bike lanes court battle

Doug Ford’s PC government has secured a major victory in the ongoing saga related to bike lanes in downtown Toronto.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 14, 2026 12:22 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2026 12:53 pm.

Doug Ford’s PC government has secured a major victory in the ongoing saga related to bike lanes in downtown Toronto.

On Friday, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled unanimously, 3-0, in favour of overruling a previous lower-court decision which found that the plan created an unconstitutional risk to cyclist safety.

For well over a year, the Ford government has been mulling a decision to rip out nearly 20 kilometres of protected bike lanes that stretch across Yonge Street, Bloor Street and University Avenue, but an ongoing court battle has delayed the plan.

“Today’s court ruling is a victory for common sense and for respecting the appropriate division of roles between duly elected legislatures and the courts,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria wrote in a statement to CityNews on Friday.

“Our government received a mandate from the people to tackle the traffic and gridlock costing Ontario’s economy more than $56 billion every year,” he added. “We’ve always been clear: bike lanes should go where they make sense, on secondary roads, not at the expense of vehicle lanes on our busiest streets.”

Despite the latest court ruling, cycling advocates vow to continue fighting to protect Toronto’s bike lanes.

“The facts on the ground have not changed. Removing protected bike lanes on Bloor Street, University Avenue, and Yonge Street puts people at risk, and the Ford government’s own internal documents confirm it,” Venetia Jones, a spokesperson for the group EcoJustice, wrote in a statement.

Internal documents that were revealed in court earlier this year, found that the removal of bike lanes in downtown Toronto could increase collisions by 54 per cent for all road uses and would be unlikely to reduce congestion.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

A cyclist rides in a bike lane on University Avenue in Toronto on Dec. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
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