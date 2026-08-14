Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi, a community‑driven broadcast that reshaped how Canada’s national sport is represented on television, is coming to an end after 18 years on air.

The announcement was shared Friday, with the longtime broadcast team confirming the show on OMNI TV will not return. In a message to viewers, they reflected on nearly two decades of storytelling, cultural connection, and representation in a space where South Asian voices had long been absent.

In their message, the team emphasized gratitude and community:

“For 18 years, this show brought our community closer to the game we love… We are incredibly proud of what we built together,” the statement read in part.

“To our viewers: THANK YOU! Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty meant everything to us. You welcomed us into your homes, shared your stories with us, and made this show what it became. We are grateful for every moment we shared with you. Thank you for being part of our family.”

Thank you for 18 wonderful years. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IYH9UtHvrn — Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) August 14, 2026

“We’ve made the difficult decision to end our Punjabi-language NHL broadcasts. While audience levels aren’t strong enough to sustain the production long-term, we know these broadcasts have meant a lot to many Punjabi-speaking hockey fans. We’re grateful to the on-air team, production staff and viewers who supported the show over the years,” a spokesperson for Sportsnet, which is also owned by OMNI’s parent company Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement.

Many social media users responded to the tweet and news, expressing profound disappointment.

“I’m so sad to hear this. You all did such an excellent job,” wrote Stathletes co-founder and TSN contributor Meghan Chayka.

“Representation matters. Thank you for showing folks that hockey is for everyone,” wrote another.

Launched in 2008, Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi rapidly evolved into one of the country’s most beloved alternative broadcasts.

The show became well-known for its energetic calls — including the viral “Bonino! Bonino! Bonino!” moment — and for creating a welcoming entry point for new Canadians learning the game.

Rogers is the parent company of OMNI News and CityNews