Human remains found in Barrie, police search water for evidence

Barrie police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area on Thursday.

Investigators say they are working to identify the remains which were found near Tiffin and Anne Streets at 12:30 p.m.

The discovery was in close proximity to a double homicide that occurred at a former homeless encampment last summer, but police say they are investigating it as a “separate incident.”

“If detectives make any connection to another investigation, those details will be shared when possible,” a police spokesperson said.

The remains are in the process of being sent to the Center of Forensic Sciences for identification.

“The OPP Urban Containment Rescue Team will be assisting in the search for additional evidence within the water,” authorities added.

Barrie police will remain at the scene until the search is complete.