‘Improperly disposed’ battery leads to garbage truck fire in Etobicoke

Toronto Fire Services is reporting another blaze connected to lithium-ion batteries.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop posted a video on social media Friday morning saying that multiple improperly disposed lithium-ion batteries caught fire inside a garbage truck.

The incident happened on Brydon Drive in Etobicoke just before noon on Thursday.

TFS said the fire was quickly isolated, and no injuries were reported.

It is the 83rd fire related to the batteries so far this year.

The public is being reminded to not put the batteries in regular garbage or recycling bins, and to take them to a local drop-off spot.