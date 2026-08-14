Kitchener teen charged in Burlington home invasion, 3 suspects still on the loose

A teenager from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a months-long investigation into a Burlington home invasion that happened earlier this year.

On Friday, the Halton Regional Police Service announced the arrest of 18-year-old Manav Kotak, who they believe is one of four suspects who broke into a home in the southwest Aldershot neighbourhood in the early morning hours of April 26.

Police say the masked suspects smashed a first-floor window to gain entry, while the residents of the home laid asleep in their beds.

They were awoken by the sound of breaking glass and later confronted by the suspects who were armed with a gun and a knife.

Police say the suspects made demands for valuables, and the residents handed over several pieces of jewellery.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to investigators.

Kotak was subsequently arrested on June 25, and has since been charged with three offences, including armed robbery, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent.

Authorities say the other three suspects are still at large, and an investigation remains ongoing.