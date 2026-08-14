LeBlanc to brief provincial counterparts, advisory committee on U.S. trade talks

OTTAWA — Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is scheduled to speak with provincial and territorial trade ministers as well as members of the prime minister’s advisory committee on Canada-U.S. relations Friday.

A spokesperson from LeBlanc’s office said that he and Janice Charette, Canada’s chief trade negotiator, will update the parties on trade talks with the U.S. as the threat of new 50 per cent tariffs hangs over discussions.

LeBlanc and Charette are in Washington, where they had meetings with Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative.

Talks have intensified as a new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect Aug. 19.

Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, these would have no exemptions for goods that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade, widely known as CUSMA.

Greer has said the threatened tariffs are a response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles

Greer is scheduled to be in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday where he will tour an off-road tire manufacturing facility, visit the state fair and hold a media availability.

A spokesperson from LeBlanc’s office said the minister and Greer are not scheduled to meet Friday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday in Guelph, Ont., that he’s open to returning U.S. booze to the province’s shelves if there is a “fair deal” that protects Canadian steel, aluminum, auto, forestry, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette said Thursday in Montreal that some industries may find themselves in “survival mode” if the 50 per cent tariffs are implemented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press