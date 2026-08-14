Male stabbed at Yonge and Bloor, suspect at large: Toronto police

Toronto police on scene of a stabbing at Yonge and Bloor Streets on Aug. 14, 2026. CITYNEWS/Jessica Bruno

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 14, 2026 9:45 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2026 10:23 am.

A male victim was injured in a Friday morning stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Yonge and Bloor Streets shortly after 8 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and he was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

He is described as a male with a heavy build and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a blue puffer vest, grey T-shirt, grey pants, a black baseball cap and brown shoes.

Police say the victim and suspect are not known to each other. No further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

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