Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Hwy. 27 near Nobleton
Posted August 14, 2026 8:17 pm.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed Highway 27 in both directions near Nobleton.
Police in York Region say two vehicles collided on Highway 27 between 15th and 16th Sideroad around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
In a social media post, investigators warned motorists to expect “significant delays” in the area as the roadway was not expected to reopen “for the foreseeable future.”