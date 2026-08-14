Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Hwy. 27 near Nobleton

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Highway 27 in both directions near Nobleton.

Police in York Region say two vehicles collided on Highway 27 between 15th and 16th Sideroad around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

In a social media post, investigators warned motorists to expect “significant delays” in the area as the roadway was not expected to reopen “for the foreseeable future.”