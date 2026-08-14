Police searching for two men after reports of a shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for at least two suspects following reports of a shooting in Scarborough on Friday night.

Investigators say they received information just before 7 p.m. that several suspects were seen in the Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area armed with firearms.

Police did not say if there were any injuries but paramedics tell CityNews they were not called to attend the scene.

One suspect is described as male, Black, approximately 25 years old, six feet tall with a medium build and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

A second suspect is described as male, Black, in his 20s with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Police say the suspects fled in multiple directions from Gilder Drive and Midland Avenue.