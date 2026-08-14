York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted after a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted in Richmond Hill this week.

Investigators say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Hwy. 7 East and Bayview Avenue, where the victim was approached by an unknown man.

Police allege the suspect grabbed her, attempted to cover her mouth, and touched her for a sexual purpose. The woman managed to break free, prompting the suspect to flee on foot.

Police describe the suspect as male, Black, approximately 6 feet tall with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and carrying a black suitcase.

Officers are canvassing the area for surveillance video and witnesses.

Investigators are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident to contact York Regional Police immediately.