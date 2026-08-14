SIU investigating after OPP officer, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Kawartha Lakes

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a multi-vehicle crash in Kawartha Lakes left three people injured, including a police officer.

Ontario Provincial Police say members of the Kawartha Lakes detachment were called to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 35 near Royal Cedar Road around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say one of the three vehicles involved was a police cruiser.

“Three people, including an officer, sustained injuries and were transported to hospital,” the OPP said in a brief statement without elaborating on the extent of the injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available, and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now looking into the incident.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.