Toronto police to deliver new update on 2022 Scarborough homicide

Toronto police will provide another update Friday on the investigation into the 2022 homicide of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old Toronto man who was shot and killed in a Scarborough plaza nearly four years ago.

Wang was killed in the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area after an unknown suspect approached his vehicle in a plaza parking lot and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remained without a suspect description until late July, when investigators released new security footage and an artist’s rendering of the man believed to be responsible. The footage showed the suspect walking through the area on Nov. 11, 2022, following what detectives believe was the same route used on the night of the killing.

Authorities previously emphasized Wang’s role as a husband, father, and small‑business owner, urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward.

Det. Sgt. Sajeev Nair of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters.

The press conference will be broadcast live on CityNews 24/7.