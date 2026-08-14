Toronto man arrested in connection to alleged sexual assault in Markham

Photo of Anh Tuan Le, who is facing two charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Markham. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 14, 2026 6:52 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2026 6:53 pm.

A 31-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge and investigators believe there may be other victims.

Toronto police say a person was walking in an alleyway in the Steeles Avenue East and Warden Avenue area just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 1 when they were approached from behind by an unknown man and pushed to the ground.

The victim was then allegedly sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the scene towards Warden Avenue.

Anh Tuan Le, 31, of Toronto, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with criminal harassment and sexual assault.

Investigators have released his photo as they believe there may be other victims and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

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