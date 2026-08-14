Toronto man charged with sexual assault after meeting victim via online dating app: police

Gregory Binns, 27, from Toronto, is charged with sexual assault, assault by choking, and forcible confinement. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 14, 2026 9:18 am.

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female he met via an online dating app.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) launched an investigation on July 16 after a female came forward claiming she had been sexually assaulted by a man she met online who went by “BLK.”

Authorities were able to identify the suspect and arrested him without incident on Wednesday.

Gregory Binns, 27, from Toronto, is charged with sexual assault, assault by choking, and forcible confinement.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Authorities have released Binns’ photo as they are concerned there may be additional victims that have not yet come forward.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

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